Home / Top Legal News / Jury awards $1.1M for injuries in head-on crash (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton September 4, 2019

  An Oconee County jury has returned a $1.1 million verdict in favor of a woman who was injured in a head-on car collision. Charles Hodge and Ryan Langley of Hodge & Langley Law Firm in Spartanburg represented the plaintiffs, Trina and Steve Adams. Langley said that Trina Adams was on her rounds as a utility meter ...

