Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Criminal Enhanced sentence not supported by facts (access required)

Criminal Enhanced sentence not supported by facts (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 5, 2019

Although a defendant’s sentence was boosted to 10 years from the recommended 30 to 37 months because the district court said the interstate nature of his criminal conduct made his crime more serious, there was no evidence the conduct involved the interstate transmission of drugs and therefore, the defendant was entitled to a new sentence. Background On ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo