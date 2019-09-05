Quantcast
Criminal Sentence affirmed despite wrongful application of enhancement (access required)

Criminal Sentence affirmed despite wrongful application of enhancement (access required)

September 5, 2019

Where the district court wrongly concluded that the defendant’s prior conviction for conspiracy qualified as a controlled substance offense under the Sentencing Guidelines, the defendant was not entitled to resentencing because the defendant failed to raise his objection before the district court, and the case law was sufficiently confusing. Background On Dec. 7, 2016, officers with the ...

