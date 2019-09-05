Quantcast
Tort Claims possible despite intervening bankruptcy (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 5, 2019

Although the plaintiff failed to list her potential tort claims on her bankruptcy schedule, that omission does not necessarily preclude the plaintiff from bringing those claims if the district court concludes on remand the omission was the result of a mistake or inadvertence. Background Years after entering into a settlement that released certain tort claims, Paige Martineau ...

