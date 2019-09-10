Quantcast
By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton September 10, 2019

  A Greenville County man’s conviction for criminal sexual conduct with a minor has been reversed by the South Carolina Court of Appeals because the child’s therapist improperly bolstered her testimony by testifying as both a lay witness and an expert witness on child sexual abuse trauma. Ontario Stefon Patrick Makins had appealed his conviction, claiming that ...

