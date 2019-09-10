Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / SC AG joins multistate investigation into Google (access required)

SC AG joins multistate investigation into Google (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton September 10, 2019

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining attorneys general from all 50 states in a bipartisan antitrust investigation into Google. The coalition of attorneys general will investigate Google’s control of online advertising markets and search traffic that may have led to anticompetitive behavior, according to a news release from Wilson’s office. Legal experts from each state ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo