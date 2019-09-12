Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract Intellectual Property – Patent License – Civil Practice – Pleadings – Dispute Resolution – Washington Law (access required)

Contract Intellectual Property – Patent License – Civil Practice – Pleadings – Dispute Resolution – Washington Law (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 12, 2019

The complaint alleges that (1) defendant licensed certain intellectual property from plaintiff in exchange for payment of a royalty to plaintiff, (2) defendant breached the parties’ contract by failing to make the required royalty payments, and (3) defendant’s breach has damaged plaintiff in the amount of $2.6 million and counting. Under governing Washington law, plaintiff’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo