Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Employment Discrimination Paper company prevails on Title VII, pay claims (access required)

Employment Discrimination Paper company prevails on Title VII, pay claims (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 12, 2019

Where a plaintiff brought gender and race discrimination claims against International Paper Company alleging it subjected her to a hostile work environment that resulted in her constructive discharge, paid her unequally and retaliated against her, the record did not support her allegations and the company was granted summary judgment on all claims. Background Alleging gender and race ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo