Supreme Court order creates Florence Homeless Court (access required)

Supreme Court order creates Florence Homeless Court (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton September 17, 2019

The South Carolina Supreme Court has issued an order that creates a homeless court program in Florence. The order, issued at the request of the South Carolina Access to Justice Commission, establishes the Florence Homeless Court Program in the City of Florence Municipal Court. Under the order, the new court will handle minor offenses involving qualified ...

