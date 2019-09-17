Quantcast
Supreme Court reassigns judge overseeing V.C. Summer litigation (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton September 17, 2019

The South Carolina Supreme Court has assigned retired Chief Justice Jean Hoefer Toal to oversee all pretrial motions and other pretrial matters involving litigation addressing the customer reimbursement due to abandonment of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Project. Toal replaces 16th Circuit Court Judge John C. Hayes, who was assigned to oversee the outstanding and future litigation ...

