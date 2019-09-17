Quantcast
U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments on workplace sex discrimination (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton September 17, 2019

  The U.S. Supreme Court will decide if the Civil Rights Act of 1964 includes protection from workplace discrimination for people based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. In October, the court hears arguments on three cases that address this issue: R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; Altitude Express Inc. ...

