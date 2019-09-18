Quantcast
Criminal Sex offender conditions violated First Amendment (access required)

Criminal Sex offender conditions violated First Amendment (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 18, 2019

Requiring a defendant to notify employers and family members of his status as a sex offender and prohibiting him from working with or otherwise contacting minors were appropriate, but conditions barring him from accessing material depicting sexually explicit conduct and possessing or using internet connected devices were vacated as unduly restrictive. Background In 2011, Cody Wroblewski was ...

