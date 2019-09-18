Quantcast
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 18, 2019

Although the United Mine Workers Benefit plan argued that Consol Energy’s change in benefits violated federal law, the alleged risk of harm to the beneficiaries was too speculative to confer standing. Background Consol Energy Inc. is required under the Coal Act to provide health coverage to eligible retirees and their dependents. It is undisputed that Consol provided ...

