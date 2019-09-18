Quantcast
Workers’ Compensation Miner who smoked not entitled to black lung benefits (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 18, 2019

Where an administrative judge explained why an expert convincingly opined that a miner who smoked two packs of cigarettes a day for 50 years did not suffer from black lung disease, the miner was not entitled to benefits under the Black Lung Benefits Act. Background Donald R. Bell Sr. worked as a coal miner for over 15 ...

