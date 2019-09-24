Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / City can’t make itself exclusive utility provider in county land (access required)

City can’t make itself exclusive utility provider in county land (access required)

By: David Donovan September 24, 2019

  Customers in an industrial park on unincorporated land in Laurens County will have a choice of utility providers after the South Carolina Supreme Court unanimously ruled that one city could not make itself a monopoly provider beyond its borders simply by being the first to lay claim to the area, overturning a 2018 ruling by ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo