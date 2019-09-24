Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Fall down elevator shaft nets $1.8M settlement (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo September 24, 2019

  A woman who fell down an elevator shaft while on vacation at a South Carolina beach home has confidentially settled a lawsuit for $1.8 million, her attorney reports. Chris McCool of Joye Law Firm in Charleston reports that his client, whose name was withheld pursuant to a confidentiality agreement, was vacationing in a three-story home equipped ...

