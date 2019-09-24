Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Homeless Court established for Spartanburg County (access required)

Homeless Court established for Spartanburg County (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 24, 2019

The South Carolina Supreme Court has ordered a homeless court be established in Spartanburg County. Chief Justice Donald Beatty issued the order Sept. 19 at the request of the Access to Justice Commission. The Spartanburg Homeless Court Program will be administered by the City of Spartanburg Municipal Court and will handle minor offenses involving qualified homeless ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo