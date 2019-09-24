Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / In vaping lawsuits, attorneys see echoes of Big Tobacco (access required)

In vaping lawsuits, attorneys see echoes of Big Tobacco (access required)

By: Scott Baughman September 24, 2019

As representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration testified before members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Sept. 24 regarding recent illnesses connected to vaping products, the parallels with another famous congressional hearing 25 years ago were unmistakable. Four years after executives from the largest tobacco ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo