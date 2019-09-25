Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Criminal Juror’s misconduct warrants habeas relief (access required)

Criminal Juror’s misconduct warrants habeas relief (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 25, 2019

Where a juror consulted with her pastor during a murder trial 20 years ago about whether she could vote to impose the death penalty without running afoul of her religious beliefs, and then communicated the pastor’s assurances to other jurors, the district court’s denial of habeas relief was reversed because of “grave doubt” over whether ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo