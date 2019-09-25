Quantcast
Public Utilities Municipal – Designated Service Area – County Certification Required (access required)

Public Utilities Municipal – Designated Service Area – County Certification Required (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 25, 2019

Laurens County has never certified the unincorporated area between the City of Laurens (Laurens) and the City of Fountain Inn as a “designated service area” of either city; therefore, contrary to Laurens’ argument, Laurens is not entitled to exclusively provide natural gas services to an industrial park between the two cities. We reverse the contrary ruling ...

