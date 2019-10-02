Quantcast
E-filing to take effect in Charleston County Oct. 21 (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 2, 2019

The electronic filing of court documents in Charleston County will take effect Oct. 21 after having been delayed due to Hurricane Dorian. On Sept. 30 the South Carolina Supreme Court ordered the new start date for the pilot program for the E-filing of Court of Common Pleas documents. Beginning Oct. 21, all filings in all common ...

