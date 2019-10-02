Quantcast
Supreme Court centralizes magistrate courts in Chesterfield County (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 2, 2019

The South Carolina Supreme Court has ordered that magistrate courts in Chesterfield County be centralized to hear civil, criminal, and traffic cases. The centralization of the court would include both bench and jury trials and will use the Chesterfield County jury pool. All trials will be scheduled in the Centralized Magistrate Court for Chesterfield County. The Chief ...

