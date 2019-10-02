Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Woman burned in propane explosion at work settles suit for $7.5M (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton October 2, 2019

  A woman who was burned in a propane cloud explosion at work in 2016 has confidentially settled a negligent installation and maintenance lawsuit for $7.5 million, her attorneys report. Ryan Langley and Charles Hodge of Hodge & Langley Law Firm in Spartanburg report that the 45-year-old woman, whose name was withheld, was filling a propane tank ...

