Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Aiken attorney disbarred (access required)

Aiken attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan October 3, 2019

Anthony C. Odom was disbarred on Sept. 25, retroactive to the date of his interim suspension.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo