Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys / Attorneys Discipline – Retroactive Disbarment – Solicitation of a Minor (access required)

Attorneys Discipline – Retroactive Disbarment – Solicitation of a Minor (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 3, 2019

Respondent was convicted of criminal solicitation of a minor—thereby violating Rule 8.4, RPC, Rule 407, SCACR (professional misconduct)—and has completed his period of probation. We accept the agreement for discipline by consent entered into by respondent and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, and we disbar respondent, retroactive to the date of his interim suspension, May ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo