Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys / Attorneys Unauthorized Practice of Law – Disbarred Lawyer – Federal Practice (access required)

Attorneys Unauthorized Practice of Law – Disbarred Lawyer – Federal Practice (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 3, 2019

Where (1) respondent is no longer licensed to practice law in any state, (2) he has been disbarred by the federal courts, and (3) the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Administrative Law Judges has withdrawn his authorization to practice before it, respondent is subject to this court’s authority to regulate the practice of law ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo