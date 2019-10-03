Quantcast
October 3, 2019

Where there was no final judgment under North Carolina’s felony statute against the defendant at the time he was found in possession of firearms, his conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm under federal law must be reversed. Background In 2016, Tyrius Smith pleaded guilty to larceny by employee, a North Carolina state-law felony ...

