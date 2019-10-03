Quantcast
Episcopal Church wins federal trademark suit (access required)

Episcopal Church wins federal trademark suit (access required)

By: Patrick Hoff October 3, 2019

The Episcopal Church and The Episcopal Church of South Carolina have won a federal false advertising and trademark infringement lawsuit at the center of a series of disputes with a breakaway group. The lawsuit, known as vonRosenberg v. Lawrence, was filed in 2013 after a group of several dozen Anglican parishes broke away from the national ...

