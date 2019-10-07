Quantcast
The value of leadership communication (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires October 7, 2019

By Susan Letterman White BridgeTower Media Newswires Leading involves influencing people in a way that helps turn your vision for your law firm into reality, and a leader’s success depends on communication skills. Developing communication skills The most effective leaders create conditions in which relationships can develop and deepen. A leader who understands a person’s feelings recognizes his or ...

