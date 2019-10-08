Quantcast
SC drug courts seek to get to the roots of problems (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton October 8, 2019

  America’s opioid crisis has hit South Carolina particularly hard. The number of people in the state suffering from opioid addictions can only be guessed at, but the state saw 749 opioid overdose deaths in 2017, and from 2006 to 2012, more than 1.83 billion pain pills were distributed across the state. The crisis has been ...

