Criminal Practice Post-Conviction Relief – Motion to Amend Application – Ineffective Assistance of Counsel – Failure to Object to State's Closing Argument (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 10, 2019

Where PCR court failed to separately consider each of petitioner’s proposed additional claims, submitted on the day of hearing, to determine whether each claim would result in prejudice to the state, PCR court erred by summarily dismissing claim that would not have been difficult for state to defend against. We reverse the PCR court’s denial of ...

