Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Employment Discrimination Company not liable for sexual assault of plaintiff (access required)

Employment Discrimination Company not liable for sexual assault of plaintiff (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 10, 2019

Although a woman’s co-worker was found liable for sexually assaulting her during her shifts at Radford Arsenal, the evidence was insufficient to hold their employer liable for the co-worker’s conduct. Background Carla A. Clehm is an employee of defendant BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., a federal defense contractor that operates the Radford Army Ammunition Plant in western ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo