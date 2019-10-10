Quantcast
Labor & Employment Retaliation – Protected Activity – Breach of Contract

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 10, 2019

The court rules that defendant employer was not entitled to summary judgment on plaintiff’s retaliation claim where the record demonstrated very close proximity between plaintiff employee’s protected activity and her supervisor’s alleged retaliation such that defendant’s legitimate, non-retaliatory reasons for adverse employment actions could be found to be pretextual. The court adopts the magistrate judge’s recommendation ...

