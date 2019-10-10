Quantcast
Tort/Negligence Personal Injury – Loss of Consortium – Failure to Timely Deliver Medication – Parcel Service's Liability

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 10, 2019

Where plaintiff’s tort claim could result in substantial changes to a motor carrier’s transportation and delivery services, the state law claim was preempted under the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act. We affirm the dismissal of plaintiffs’ claims as preempted by the FAAAA. Plaintiff received medication for his thyroid condition shipped from the VA hospital in Charleston to ...

