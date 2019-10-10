Quantcast
Tort/Negligence Shooting Injury – Dram Shop Liability – Foreseeability – Loss of Consortium (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 10, 2019

The court rules that, where the evidence demonstrates that a business’s employees could not have foreseen a third-party unlawfully opening fire in the business’s premises, plaintiffs could not establish proximate cause in support of their negligence claim. The court grants defendants’ motion for summary judgment on plaintiffs’ negligence, dram shop liability, and loss of consortium claims Foreseeability The ...

