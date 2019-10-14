S.C. Legal Services receives technology initiative grant

South Carolina Legal Services has received a grant of nearly $156,000 to improve its technology to help low-income residents with civil legal needs.

The $155,940 Technology Initiative Grant is administered through the Legal Services Corporation. The grant was established in 2000 to help legal aid organizations develop and replicate technology that improve efficiency and provide citizens with greater access to high-quality legal assistance.

The grant will be used by SCLS to expand the number of online classes it offers through a partnership with the South CarolinaPro Bono Project. Six new courses will focus on eviction, criminal records expungement, foreclosure, heir’s property, education rights and debt collection.