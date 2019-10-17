Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Common sense is key to staving off fraud (access required)

Common sense is key to staving off fraud (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires October 17, 2019

By Evan H. Krinick BridgeTower Media Newswires Two truisms: 1) smart people do stupid things; and 2) if something seems to be too good to be true, then it is probably not real. The first truism occurs when people forget the second truism. A persuasive salesperson, or a snappy marketing campaign, catches your attention. It sounds like something ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo