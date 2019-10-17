Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / FOIA challenge to hotel’s approval swatted back (access required)

By: David Donovan October 17, 2019

  The South Carolina Court of Appeals has affirmed a review board’s decision to give the green light to a proposed mixed-use development in Summerville—more than four years after the board gave the project its approval. In 2014, the Town of Summerville and its redevelopment corporation entered into a public-private partnership agreement with developer Applegate & Co. ...

