Municipal Architectural Review – Board Meetings – Appeal & Findings – FOIA (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 17, 2019

Even though appellants had already filed their circuit court appeal when the respondent-board of architectural review prepared and approved its order, the record—specifically, the hearing transcripts—provides factual support for the board’s decision, and the evidence indicates that the board considered all of the factors it was required to weigh in reviewing applications for a mixed-use ...

