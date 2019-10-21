Quantcast
Abrams stepping down from Charleston School of Law

Abrams stepping down from Charleston School of Law (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 21, 2019

Charleston School of Law Dean Andy Abrams will retire in May , the school has announced. Abrams will remain on the faculty as dean emeritus and will return to the classroom and resume his teaching on a full-time basis as a professor of law. He joined the school’s faculty in 2005. “I consider myself incredibly blessed to ...

