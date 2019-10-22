Quantcast
Limited free access to PACER increasing in 2020 (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 22, 2019

Attorneys who use less than $30 in quarterly PACER fees will have their bills waived beginning in 2020. The current limit is $15 per quarterly access to have fees waived. Users will see the change reflected in their billing statement in April 2020. According to the PACER Quarterly Newsletter, more than 75 percent of users accessing court ...

