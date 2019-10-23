Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Law school president buys Charleston alt-weekly (access required)

Law school president buys Charleston alt-weekly (access required)

By: Patrick Hoff October 23, 2019

  Charleston City Paper is under new ownership for the first time in its 22-year history after the weekly alternative newspaper was purchased by City Paper Publishing LLC, a partnership of Georgetown lawyer and Charleston School of Law President Ed Bell and Charleston-based publisher Andy Brack, who has long served as the school’s spokesperson. Brack said he ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo