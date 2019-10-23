Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / S.C. to get $4M in medical device settlement (access required)

S.C. to get $4M in medical device settlement (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton October 23, 2019

South Carolina is getting $4,097,718 in a multi-state settlement requiring Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary, Ethicon, Inc., to pay for deceptive marketing of transvaginal mesh devices. State Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the state’s share of a nearly $116.9 million settlement involving 41 states in a news release Thursday. Women who were injured by the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo