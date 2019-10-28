Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Consumer Protection / Consumer Protection Law firm’s attempt to collect debts did not violate FDCPA (access required)

Consumer Protection Law firm’s attempt to collect debts did not violate FDCPA (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 28, 2019

Where a law firm representing a homeowners association attempted to collect outstanding debts from homeowners by filing a writ of garnishment and lien that included post-judgment enforcement costs, it did not violate the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. Background Homeowners Suzette Archie and Om Sharma commenced this suit in response to attempts by Nagle & Zaller PC, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo