Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Criminal Firearm found near drug stash supports tougher sentence (access required)

Criminal Firearm found near drug stash supports tougher sentence (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 28, 2019

Where a firearm was found in proximity to a large quantity of drugs the defendant arranged for his nephew to distribute, there was no error in finding the firearm was part of a joint criminal activity that supported sentence enhancement. Background William Springer pleaded guilty to a single count of distribution of oxymorphone, a controlled substance, and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo