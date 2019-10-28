Quantcast
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 28, 2019

Plaintiff, an employee of the York County Sheriff, had a First Amendment interest in speaking to his wife, an employee of a television station, about alleged misconduct by correctional officers leading to an inmate’s death while in custody. However, plaintiff’s speech clearly violated the sheriff’s policies and caused the sheriff to devote resources to engage ...

