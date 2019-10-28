Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Tort/Negligence Trip & Fall – Cart Pad – Change in Elevation & Color (access required)

Tort/Negligence Trip & Fall – Cart Pad – Change in Elevation & Color (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 28, 2019

A guest at defendants’ amusement park tripped and fell on a raised cart pad along the pathway to a roller coaster. Plaintiff’s expert has concluded that defendants violated safety standards by “extending the cart pad with sloped edges into the walkway” and that these standards require “adjoining walkway surfaces shall be made flush and fair, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo