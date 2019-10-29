Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Motorcyclist injured in crash reaches $2.2M settlement (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton October 29, 2019

  A motorcycle rider who suffered catastrophic injuries in a crash on the way home from work has reached a $2.2 million confidential pre-suit settlement in Greenville County, his attorney reports. Eric Philpot of Philpot Law Firm in Greenville said the 50-year-old man, who was on his way home from work as a steel fabricator in Aug. ...

