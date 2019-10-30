Quantcast
Fairmont, N.C. attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan October 30, 2019

James Darrell Dotson was suspended from the practice of law for one year on Oct. 23. The suspension is retroactive to the Oct. 13, 2016 date of Dotson’s interim suspension.

