Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Constitutional / Constitutional Excessive Force – Qualified Immunity – Takedown of Student – Tort/Negligence (access required)

Constitutional Excessive Force – Qualified Immunity – Takedown of Student – Tort/Negligence (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 31, 2019

Viewing the facts in the light most favorable to plaintiff, when a 16-year-old special-needs student disrupted class but refused to leave her desk, the school resource officer used excessive force by using a “takedown maneuver” to flip plaintiff backwards out of her desk and to throw her across the classroom. The court overrules defendants’ objections to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo